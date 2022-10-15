T’gana: BJP candidate in Munugode faces protests

BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy faced protest from supporters of Congress, TRS and CPI on Saturday during the campaign for Munugode Assembly by-election.

The protesters raised slogans against Rajagopal Reddy for imposing a by-election on the people of Munugode after bagging Rs 18,000 crore contract from the Centre.

They stopped the vehicle of Rajagopal Reddy and other BJP leaders and questioned him about his move to quit as MLA and resign from Congress party to join the BJP.

The Congress workers alleged that Rajagopal Reddy betrayed the people after they voted and elected him in the 2018 elections.

The incident occurred in Kothulapuram in Samsthan Narayanpur ‘mandal’ (block) when Rajagopal Reddy was campaigning.

Rajagopal Reddy is at the receiving end ever since he admitted during an interview to a television channel that his company bagged Rs 18,000 crore contract six months ago.

He resigned from Congress and also as MLA in July and joined the BJP in August during a public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Munugode.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Congress have been targeting him for switching loyalties for the sake of contract. TRS leaders have alleged that Rajagopal Reddy promised to Amit Shah that he will spend Rs 500 crore to win the by-election.

Wall posters targeting the BJP candidate over the contract have already appeared in the constituency.

Fresh posters were seen in the constituency on Saturday. Unidentified persons pasted the posters on behalf of people of Huzurabad and Dubbak constituencies. They appealed to voters of Munugode not to get cheated like them.

The BJP had won Dubbak and Huzurabad seats in the by-elections in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Meanwhile, BJP MP K. Laxman alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was afraid of defeat in Munugode.

He said out of this fear, Chief Minister KCR joined hands with the Communist parties. He said KCR had once described the Left parties as waste parties but has now joined hands with the same parties.

The Rajya Sabha member predicted that like in Huzurabad and Dubbak, the TRS will face anti-incumbency.

The BJP leader said the fear of TRS is also reflected from the fact that all ministers and 86 MLAs were camping in the constituency.