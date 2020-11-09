Not suicide, it is state murder: Atchannaidu 

Newly appointed TDP state president (Andhra Pradesh wing) Atchannaidu on Monday squarely blamed the Andhra Pradesh government for the suicide pact Abdul Salaam’s family in Nandiyal.

The TDP president said it is wrong to say that the family has committed suicide and labeled it as institutional murder. “Abdul Salaam family did not commit suicide, it is in fact murder by state,” he said.

A local court in Nandyal on Monday granted bail to the two police personnel who allegedly harassed Abdul Salaam’s family leading to their suicide. Circle inspector Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar on Sunday were arrested in connection with the suicide of a four-member auto driver’s family due to alleged harassment by the cops in Nandyal.

Both the CI and head constable were later sent to judicial remand for one week. In the meanwhile, their counsels approached a local court in Nandyal for bail even before the one-week judicial remand ended. Hearing the case, the local court granted bail to the CI and head constable.

Atchannaidu demanded that the government order a judicial investigation into the incident. He also questioned the rationale behind granting bail to the two accused cops. He said circle inspector Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar were let off 24 hours after they were arrested. “This clearly shows that the state government is shielding the accused despite causing abetment of suicide,” he said.

By announcing Rs 25 lakh compensation, the state government was only trying to absolve itself of the crime committed against an innocent Muslim family. “The bright future of two children was snuffed out by the high-handed behavior and police excesses. The circle inspector and the head constable are being protected by the government. The farmers who were protesting against the shifting of the capital from Amaravati were arrested and bail was not granted to them for more than 17 days. On the other hand, the circle inspector and the head constable who abetted the suicide of Abdul Salaam’s family were granted bail in a tearing hurry. This is a telling commentary on the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh and the incompetent governance of Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Atchannaidu also stated that the police, who are supposed to uphold rule of law, are either conniving with the ruling party or turning a blind eye to injustices occurring across the State.

He slammed the Jagan government for deteriorating law and order and violations of fundamental rights, especially growing atrocities against Muslims and Dalits. The TDP state president also recalled the manner in which the police mishandled the minor girl’s alleged molestation case in Rajahmundry that eventually led to the suicide attempt by her father Sattar. The police had pressurized Sattar to withdraw the case as the accused belonged to the ruling YSRCP. Further, he noted that the YSRCP leaders made derogatory comments on AP Legislative Council chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed after he announced referred the capital development and decentralization bill and CRDA repeal bill to the select committee.

On Sunday, TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu held the YSRCP government responsible for the police harassment that led to the suicide of Abdul Salam and his family in Nandyal, the Andhra Pradesh government. Naidu had demanded that the government own up moral responsibility for the suicide pact of the family.

N M D Farooq, former MLC and ex-chairman of the AP Legislative Council slammed the YSRCP government for persecuting the Muslims and Dalits in the state. He alleged that ever since the YSRCP rode to power atrocities against the Muslims have increased.

He demanded that the government dismiss the circle inspector and the head constable for abetting the suicide of Abdul Salaam’s family. He said the government was trying to wash off its hands merely by suspending the two police officials instead of dismissing them. The Rs 25 lakh compensation announced by the government was only to water down the entire issue.

Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharita on Monday said the government will award Rs 25 lakh compensation to Abdul Salaam’s mother-in-law, the only surviving member of the family.

Abdul Salaam, an auto driver, his wife Noorjahan, their daughter Salma and son Dadhi Khalandar, committed suicide on November 3 by throwing themselves before a running train at Kavuluru village under the Panyam police station limits. The family took a selfie video before taking the extreme step, in which they blamed the Nandyal police for their suicide.

Abdul, a resident of Rojakunta Street in Nandyal, worked in a jewellery shop in the town earlier. He was accused of stealing 3 kg gold from the shop recently. After recovering 500 grams of gold from his house, the police arrested Abdul and he was sent to judicial remand.