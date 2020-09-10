Nothing wrong if AP creates 3 capitals: Union Home Ministry to HC

The Union Home Ministry has once again informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday that the capital city of Andhra Pradesh is a matter to be decided by the state government and that the Union government has no role in it.

The Union Home Ministry filed an additional affidavit before the High Court on Thursday. In the affidavit, the Union Home Ministry contended that there was no mention in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, that Andhra Pradesh should have only one capital. Further, the Union Home Ministry argued that there was nothing wrong if the Andhra Pradesh government’s move to create three capitals. The Union Home Ministry also made it clear in its affidavit that it will provide all the necessary support in the creation of three capitals. The central government had already granted ₹1,500 crore towards the creation of capital in Amaravati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself laid the foundation stone for Amaravati as capital.

In the additional the affidavit, the Union Home Ministry once again reiterated that the capital the issue is a state subject and that the union government has no role to play in it.

The state and the central BJP leadership has been taking in different voices over the three capitals issue. Earlier, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav took a jibe at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy stating that he will remain in the history as the only CM who proposed to create three capitals for one state. Ram Madhav questioned the wisdom of Jagan over his three capitals idea stating that when a a large state like Uttar Pradesh has only one state, where was the need for the Chief Minister to envision three capitals for a much smaller state like Andhra Pradesh.