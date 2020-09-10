NGT team inspects old Secretariat demolition site

A team of National Green Tribunal officials inspected the demolition of old Secretariat building.

The team visited the demolition site to assess if the state government failed to follow the environmental norms. The NGT team’s visited the demolition site following a petition filed by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy appealing to the green tribunal to halt the demolition of the Old Secretariat building. A NGT panel comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board and Telangana PCB visited the site to study the environmental aspects.

Earlier, hearing Revanth Reddy’s plea, the NGT had set up a panel to look into the aspect of the management of debris. Hearing the petition on July 20, the NGT refused to halt the demolition of the old Secretariat building stating that the matter was already in the High Court and therefore it cannot intervene.

The panel would also look into the aspects of managing the construction and demolition (C&D) debris. The Committee will submit its report within two months. The next NGT hearing has been posted to September 25. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with officials and Chennai-based architects on Tuesday. He is expected to finalize the design for the new Secretariat building.