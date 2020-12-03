NTR and Charan shooting in Mahabaleshwar

By
Telugu360
-
0

The country’s top director SS Rajamouli wrapped up a long night schedule of RRR and the unit took a small break. The latest schedule of RRR commenced in Mahabaleshwar and is happening at a brisk pace in some of the beautiful locales. Both NTR and Ram Charan are participating in this schedule. Charan and NTR flew to Chennai last week and prepared for the schedule. The movie team of RRR posted a small video from the sets of RRR from Mahabaleshwar. The next schedule of RRR will commence in Pune soon and Alia Bhatt will join the sets in this schedule.

