TDP MLC virus infected for 2nd time, serious

TDP MLC Batchula Arjunudu has tested Coronavirus positive for a second time. As his condition complicated, he was rushed to Hyderabad and admitted to a private hospital. The doctors say that his condition was serious. Only a few days ago, Arjunudu got treated for virus at a hospital in Vijayawada.

As he tested negative, he was discharged and started coming out into the public. But, once again, the MLC developed breathing problems, fever, cold and Covid related symptoms. This time, his condition turned serious and was immediately taken to Hyderabad. Only recently, the TDP leaders Satya Prabha and YT Raja passed away due to Coronavirus.

Yesterday, YCP MLA Karumuri Nageswara Rao tested Coronavirus positive. He had asked all his party colleagues, MLAs and Ministers to go for self-quarantine or home quarantine. However, many YCP leaders including Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita attended the House today.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu has criticised Speaker Tammineni Sitaram for not taking Coronavirus preventive measures in the Assembly. Even the temperature of the MLAs was not being taken before they enter the House.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.