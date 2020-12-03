TRS emerges favourite in GHMC exit polls, MIM 2nd

The KCR-KTR wave is sweeping Hyderabad as per the latest exit polls of the GHMC elections. TRS is expected to emerge as the largest party followed by the MIM in the second place. The BJP will get third place while the Congress is lagging far behind the other parties. One poll even gave a zero to the Congress. The GHMC got a total 150 divisions.

People’s Pulse exit poll gave 68 to 78 seats for TRS with a vote share of 38 per cent. The MIM would 38 to 42 with a vote share of 13 per cent. The BJP would get 25 to 35 with 32 percent vote share. The Congress was far behind with one to 5 seats with a vote share of 12 per cent.

The CPS survey gave 82 to 96 divisions to the TRS, 32 to 38 to the MIM, 12 to 20 to the BJP and 3 to 5 to the Congress.

The Naganna exit poll gave 95 to 101 to the TRS, 35 to 38 to the MIM, five to 12 to the BJP and zero to 1 to the Congress.