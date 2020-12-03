Prabhas puts Tollywood in waiting mode

After the super success of Baahubali, Prabhas is the new pan Indian actor. His last film Saaho performed exceptionally well when compared to Tollywood and other circles of the country. He is rushed with offers from Bollywood. The actor too increased his gear and signed back-to-back films. He will work with Prashanth Neel, Om Raut and Nag Ashwin in his upcoming projects. Prabhas will turn free only after the mid of 2023 considering his current lineup of projects.

Prabhas already had commitments for Dil Raju and Mythri Movie Makers. Both these producers paid hefty advances for Prabhas but they could not lock Prabhas as they could not find the right directors. Now Dil Raju and Mythri will have to wait for close to three complete years till the actor turns free. Dil Raju already staged a hunt for the right script and director who can handle Prabhas. If Dil Raju and Mythri manage to find the right director in this while, they can lock Prabhas after 2023. Else, their long wait will get extended.