Vijay Devarakonda’s Fighter pushed further

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh and young actor Vijay Devarakonda are working for a pan-Indian project titled Fighter which is high on expectations. The shoot of the film is planned to resume in October but it was pushed. Puri and Vijay are not in a hurry and the current update says that the shoot resumes next year after Sankranthi. Puri Jagannadh is working on other scripts and is planning the upcoming schedules of Fighter.

Two major action episodes are to be canned in the presence of foreign fighters which are quite crucial for the film. They may be shot in Bangkok if the situations are comfortable. Else the fighters would be imported from Thailand and will be shot in special sets. Puri is not in a mood to compromise and hurry up for these episodes. As of now, there is no clarity on the release date and the decision would be taken as per the completion of the shoot. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady and Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar are the producers.