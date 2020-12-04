Prashanth Neel decodes the meaning of Salaar

The makers of KGF made a surprising and big announcement about the collaboration of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. What’s more surprising is that the regular shoot of this film titled Salaar commences early next year. The media and movie circles have taken a dig about the meaning of Salaar. The film’s director Prashanth Neel himself decodes it saying that Salaar means the right-hand man to the King and he is a General. It is clear that Prabhas plays the most trusted man for his king in this explosive action drama. The macho look of Prabhas from Salaar already received a terrific response.

Prashanth Neel who is focused and is busy with KGF: Chapter 2 shoot will complete the portions and will commence the shoot of Salaar. Prabhas too is shooting for Radhe Shyam and he will complete the shoot by December. Salaar is made on a huge budget and will be produced by Hombale Films. The details about the cast, crew members will be announced very soon.