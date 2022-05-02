NTR and Koratala Siva film to get Delayed

Koratala Siva tasted the biggest ever shock in his career with Acharya. The film featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is heading towards one of the biggest flops of Tollywood. Koratala Siva will soon direct NTR in his next and the shoot is planned to start in June. The latest update says that the project is delayed for now. NTR wanted Koratala Siva to take a small break and rework on the script before heading for the shoot.

NTR also wanted Koratala Siva to focus completely on the direction and he would not involve in the production and the distribution of NTR30. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of this mass entertainer. There are strong speculations that NTR may take up Buchi Babu’s film if Koratala Siva wants more time. NTR was highly impressed with the script of Buchi Babu’s film and Mythri Movie Makers are on the board as the producers.