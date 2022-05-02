Chandrababu for Srikakulam on May 4

Former chief minister and TDP supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu, is scheduled to visit Srikakulam district on May 4. He would participate in the protest against the government to be held at two places on the day.

Srikakulam district TDP president, Kuna Ravikumar, said that Chandrababu Naidu would reach Visakhapatnam airport in the afternoon and go to Ponduru mandal of Amudalavalasa Assembly constituency in the district.

The TDP chief would attend the protest to be held at Dallavalasa and Khandyam villages of Ponduru mandal as part of the party’s “Badude Badudu” programme against the YSR Congress government increasing taxes on the people. The TDP has been holding the programme across the state for the past one month.

This would be the first tour of Chandrababu Naidu in any district after the districts were reorganised by the present government. The TDP chief has been addressing the party ranks from the party office at Mangalagiri or from his residence in Hyderabad after he walked out of the Assembly in November 2021.

The TDP chief did not attend the budget session held in March, while the TDP members were suspended from the House on a daily basis. However, TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh had been touring the districts.

All his tours are marked with one incident or the other where he meets the victims and consoles the family. Lokesh has been holding protests across the state exposing the failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy dispensation.