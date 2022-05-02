New updates of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan resumed the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu last month and he went through intense training before he completed a high voltage action stunt for the film. The next schedule of the film starts on May 9th in Hyderabad in a special set. Pawan Kalyan allocated the entire month for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Krish is in plans to complete the entire shooting portions at the earliest. Pawan signed the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham and the project is delayed for now.

Pawan decided to complete Hari Hara Veera Mallu at the earliest and then he will move to his other projects. Pawan Kalyan also signed Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in the direction of Harish Shankar. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is produced by AM Rathnam and Krish is in plans to release the film for Dasara this year. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady and MM Keeravani scores the music.