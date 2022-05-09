NTR and Koratala Siva’s Film Budget

Top director Koratala Siva delivered the biggest ever debacle in the history of Telugu cinema through Acharya which had Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Koratala Siva locked his next with NTR in the lead role even before the release of Acharya. NTR decided to keep his promise and he will work with Koratala Siva soon. The film will be announced on May 20th on the occasion of NTR’s birthday but the shoot will be delayed. Koratala Siva and NTR discussed about the project in a recent meeting.

Koratala Siva will spend ample time on the script and the film is delayed by three months. NTR wanted Koratala to take a small break and come back refreshing. The film is planned on a budget of Rs 150 crores including all the remunerations. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are the producers. The shoot is expected to commence in August and the film will head for a pan-Indian release next year in summer. Anirudh is on board as the music director and the female lead is currently finalized.