‘Soul of Vennela’ video from Sai Pallavi’s ‘Virata Parvam’ out

Actress Sai Pallavi’s birthday saw the makers of her next film ‘Virata Parvam’ release a special video titled ‘Soul of Vennela.’

Rana Daggubati plays a comrade in this period piece.

The video clip depicts Vennela’s (played by Sai Pallavi) life. In the brief glimpse released by the team, she appears stunning, despite her fundamental make up.

Her conversation about her love life adds to the charm of the scene, as per what has been released in the ‘Soul of Vennela’ video. Sporting a simple cotton saree, Vennela’s role is expected to captivate everyone’s attention.

Venu Udugula wrote and directed the film, which will be released in theatres on July 1. Key roles will be played by Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, and others. This film was produced by Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas.