Finally, Jagan government begins works in Amaravati

The YSR Congress government headed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in AP had finally started the work in Amaravati.

The high court had directed the government to develop the layouts and give plots to the farmers who have given their lands for the capital. The order was issued on March 3 giving three months’ time to the government to develop the layout and six months to develop the Amaravati city.

Recently, the court had directed the state government to file a status report on Amaravati development and posted the case to July 12 for further hearing. The high court wanted the state government to develop Amaravati as promised in the APCRDA Act 2014.

Jagan Mohan Reddy government is unwilling to develop Amaravati as it had planned for the decentralisation of the capital. It had proposed executive capital in Visakhapatnam, judicial capital in Kurnool and Legislative capital in Amaravati. However, the farmers have been opposing this model and insisting on developing Amaravati into a full-fledged capital.

The officials have initiated the work on developing Amaravati as directed by the high court. They have taken up the works which were completed beyond 70 per cent works during the TDP regime.

Accordingly, Jagan Mohan Reddy government started the road widening works on Karakatta and restoration of the seed access road from Venkatapalem to Rayapudi. The officials have also started finishing work to the MLAs, MLCs and the IAS and IPS officers residential quarters.

The officials told the chief minister during a review meeting at Tadepalli camp office on Monday. The chief minister held a review meeting with the officials of the municipal administration and urban development where the works on Amaravati were also reviewed.