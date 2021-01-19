NTR and Ram Charan shooting for Climax portions of RRR

SS Rajamouli is quite busy with his magnum opus RRR which unites two Tollywood stars NTR and Ram Charan. The shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace in and around Hyderabad for the past few months. SS Rajamouli today announced that the shoot for the climax portions of RRR started from today and both the lead actors NTR, Ram Charan will be shooting for the portions. Some of the climax episodes will be shot in a huge set erected in the city.

NTR and Ram Charan will be seen playing the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju in the film and some of the episodes are said to be fictional. Though both these freedom fighters never met in real life, Rajamouli made sure that both these superheroes unite together taking the independence movement to the next level. A massive budget is allocated for the climax portions. The entire shoot of RRR will be completed by March and RRR is aimed for Dasara 2021 release.