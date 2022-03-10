NTR and Ram Charan’s remunerations for RRR

NTR and Ram Charan are the lead actors in RRR, a big-budget periodic film that is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is carrying terrific expectations and got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers lost close to Rs 60 crores from their profits because of the heaping up interests. NTR and Charan transformed themselves for their roles and they had to spend close to three years for the film. NTR and Charan are reportedly paid Rs 45 crores each for the film. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who played an extended cameo pocketed Rs 25 crores for RRR.

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt was paired up beside Ram Charan and she has taken Rs 9 crores as remuneration for the movie. SS Rajamouli holds a lion’s share in the profits of the project and the film’s producer DVV Danayya shares the rest. As per the reports, the makers already made a decent profit of Rs 300 crores before the release. RRR has to do exceptional theatrical business to recover the investments and the final profits may change as per the theatrical performance of the film. RRR is hitting the screens on March 25th across the globe.