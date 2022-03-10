Radhe Shyam heading for the Biggest Opener of 2022

Radhe Shyam is the first pan-Indian biggie of Indian cinema that is releasing this year. Prabhas who was last seen in Saaho in 2019 is testing his luck with Radhe Shyam, a romantic saga. The trailer and the songs impressed the audience and Radhe Shyam is heading for a record release across the globe. The advance bookings are just terrific and Radhe Shyam is expected to be the biggest opener in the country this year. When it comes to overseason market, Radhe Shyam is releasing in more than 2000 screens in USA alone which is the highest for any Indian film.

Radhe Shyam will release in 1100 screens (Telugu) and 1000 screens (Hindi) in USA. Radhe Shyam is also expected to open with a bang in the Telugu states and the first day numbers would be huge. Prabhas is promoting the film in all the languages for the past few days. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and Prabhas, Pooja Hegde are the lead actors. UV Creations, Gopikrishna Movies are the producers of this big-budget film.