Shruti Haasan’s fat paycheque for Megastar’s Next

Shruti Haasan made her comeback with Ravi Teja’s Krack and she is the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming movie Salaar. Shruti Haasan is locked as the leading lady in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next that is directed by Gopichand Malineni. She is all set to play the female lead in Chiranjeevi’s film with Bobby. The makers made an announcement about Shruti Haasan playing the leading lady on the eve of Women’s Day. The actress is reportedly paid Rs 2 crores as remuneration and the makers agreed to pay the same.

Shruti Haasan signed Balakrishna’s film and she would be taking Rs 1.5 crores for the film. That happens to be the third project in the direction of Gopichand Malineni and Shruti Haasan agreed to do the film for Rs 1.5 crores. But for Megastar’s film, the actress was strict on her stand and Mythri Movie Makers agreed to pay the quoted remuneration for Shruti Haasan. With a lot of scarcity of heroines for the veteran actors, there was no discussion about the remuneration of the leading lady.

Chiranjeevi commenced the shoot of the film recently and this untitled film releases next year.