NTR and Trivikram film to roll from March

It is clear that Trivikram will wait for the arrival of NTR instead of directing one more film. Though he met Mahesh and Ram separately and narrated scripts, Trivikram decided to go ahead with NTR’s project. The film will have its official launch in February and the regular shoot commences from March. NTR promised to join the sets from March at any cost though he will have pending portions to be shot for RRR.

Trivikram will plan the schedules accordingly and will shoot for the film. The female lead and other actors, technicians are picked up currently. Haarika and Hassine Creations, NTR Arts are the producers of this untitled film. Trivikram in this while will also complete the dialogue version for Ayyappanum Koshiyum that features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.