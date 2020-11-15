Venky and Varun Tej all set for F3

Victory Venkatesh and Varun Tej generated unlimited fun with the comic entertainer F2. The sequel for this super hit film is now on cards. Director Anil Ravipudi is ready with the script and the pre-production work of the film is in the final stages. Venky and Varun Tej already allocated their dates for the movie. The regular shoot of F3 starts from December 14th in Hyderabad. Both Venky and Varun Tej would be present for the shoot from the first schedule.

Tamannaah and Mehreen will reprise their roles in F3 and the other cast is finalized. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. F3 will complete shoot in quick schedules and will release in summer 2021. Venky and Varun already gave their nod for the final script. Venky is currently wrapping up the shoot of Naarappa and Varun Tej is shooting for his boxing drama.