NTR fulfills his Mother’s Long Dream

oung Tiger NTR is on a break after he injured himself during his gym workout. The actor is in recovery mode and the Devara actor along with his family flew to Udupi and he offered special prayers in Shri Krishna temple in Udupi, Karnataka. His mother is born in the town of Kundapura and she had a long wish to visit Sri Krishna temple in Udipi. NTR along with his mother and wife Pranathi offered prayers in the temple. NTR was accompanied by Prashanth Neel, Rishabh Shetty and KGF producers. NTR posted an emotional note along with the pictures. “My mother’s forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her.Thanks to @VKiragandur sir and my dearest friend Prashanth Neel for joining me and making this possible. A special thanks to my dear friend @rishabshettyofficial, whose presence and support made this moment incredibly special” told NTR’s statement.

My mother's forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her. Thanks to @VKiragandur sir and my dearest… pic.twitter.com/sj3rtExmnp — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 31, 2024

Later, NTR and Rishabh Shetty are spotted together in the Mangalore airport together. NTR will return back to work soon and he will promote his upcoming film Devara that is due for release in September. He signed Prashanth Neel’s action entertainer which has been launched officially recently. The regular shoot of the film will start in October and the film is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. NTR is also busy with War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and the film completed a couple of major schedules recently. NTR will resume the shoot of War 2 soon and the film is announced for August 15th release next year.