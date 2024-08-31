x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NTR fulfills his Mother’s Long Dream

Published on August 31, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy
image
JAAT Teaser: Sunny Deol in Action Mode
image
Mysterious spray attack in Mumbai’s Galaxy Theatre
image
Currency Notes in Congress MP’s Parliament Seat
image
Telangana Government’s Big No for Benefit Shows

NTR fulfills his Mother’s Long Dream

oung Tiger NTR is on a break after he injured himself during his gym workout. The actor is in recovery mode and the Devara actor along with his family flew to Udupi and he offered special prayers in Shri Krishna temple in Udupi, Karnataka. His mother is born in the town of Kundapura and she had a long wish to visit Sri Krishna temple in Udipi. NTR along with his mother and wife Pranathi offered prayers in the temple. NTR was accompanied by Prashanth Neel, Rishabh Shetty and KGF producers. NTR posted an emotional note along with the pictures. “My mother’s forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her.Thanks to @VKiragandur sir and my dearest friend Prashanth Neel for joining me and making this possible. A special thanks to my dear friend @rishabshettyofficial, whose presence and support made this moment incredibly special” told NTR’s statement.

Later, NTR and Rishabh Shetty are spotted together in the Mangalore airport together. NTR will return back to work soon and he will promote his upcoming film Devara that is due for release in September. He signed Prashanth Neel’s action entertainer which has been launched officially recently. The regular shoot of the film will start in October and the film is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. NTR is also busy with War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and the film completed a couple of major schedules recently. NTR will resume the shoot of War 2 soon and the film is announced for August 15th release next year.

Next NTR and Rishab Shetty at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha Previous Nivetha Thomas Interview
else

TRENDING

image
JAAT Teaser: Sunny Deol in Action Mode
image
Mysterious spray attack in Mumbai’s Galaxy Theatre
image
Telangana Government’s Big No for Benefit Shows

Latest

image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy
image
JAAT Teaser: Sunny Deol in Action Mode
image
Mysterious spray attack in Mumbai’s Galaxy Theatre
image
Currency Notes in Congress MP’s Parliament Seat
image
Telangana Government’s Big No for Benefit Shows

Most Read

image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy
image
Currency Notes in Congress MP’s Parliament Seat
image
Google Signs Partnership with Andhra Pradesh Government

Related Articles

Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look