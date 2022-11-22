NTR dapper makeover for famous brand endorsement

NTR is now the face of Licious, a famous fresh meat and sea food brand. It is also being heard that NTR is now completed shooting for this stylish ad. Now the famous celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar completed a stylish ad photoshoot on Tarak.

He shared a stunning pic on social media with the caption “Man of the Masses… looking dapper with the glasses.” NTR is seen wearing suit, and stylish glasses. He looks stylish in the outfit. While he rocks the comfy look in rugged beard.

Tarak is known for taking up unique and challenging projects and brands under his umbrella. The actor is clearly the most desired face for various major brands, with NTR being the most popular national face.

Coming on the work front, the actor will be working with Koratala Siva. Now the project pre production is underway. The shoot will begin soon.