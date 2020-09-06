NTR has a shock for Trivikram Srinivas

Top director Trivikram Srinivas signed his next with NTR after the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film will take time to roll as NTR has to complete shooting his portions for RRR. With ample time left, Trivikram penned couple of stories and is in plans to narrate them to other Tollywood actors. Trivikram met NTR recently as he wanted to inform the same to the top actor. But NTR is quite hesitant about Trivikram’s decision to take up one more project before commencing NTR’s film.

NTR asked Trivikram to plan the schedules as he has plans to start the shoot of Trivikram’s film post Sankranthi. With ample gaps between the schedules of RRR, NTR is keen to complete two long schedules of Trivikram’s project in this breaks. He conveyed the same to Trivikram directly. With nothing much to do, Trivikram is fine tuning NTR’s script and he will start planning the schedules post Dasara. The female lead and other actors, technicians will be finalized at the earliest. Haarika and Hassine Creations, NTR Arts are the producers.