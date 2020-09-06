Exclusive: Bollywood antagonist for Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu will start the shoot of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata from November this year. Parasuram is the director of this mass entertainer and the regular shoot commences from the first week of November in Washington, DC. There is a crucial role for the lead antagonist and names like Upendra, Kicha Sudeep are considered. The makers are now holding talks with Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor for the role. Parasuram met Anil Kapoor recently and narrated the script.

Anil Kapoor is yet to take a call and reveal his decision. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and the film is aimed for Dasara 2021 release. Thaman composes the music and the entire shoot in USA will be wrapped up in a single schedule. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers.