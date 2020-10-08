NTR in defense mode for Trivikram

Yesterday marked the ten years of Khaleja directed by Trivikram. Mahesh Babu played the lead role in the film and the actor’s tweet hinted that the duo will work together very soon. After the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, each and every top actor opened doors for Trivikram. The top director announced that he would work with NTR. It all started after NTR is occupied with RRR and the film getting delayed by months.

Trivikram is done with the script work of NTR’s film and he even narrated a script to Mahesh. There are strong talks that Trivikram will start his next with Mahesh if NTR takes time to complete RRR. With the tweet from Mahesh, NTR is in defense mode and is moving fast to kick-start Trivikram’s film. He will complete a couple of schedules of Trivikram’s film soon so that the announced project will not get delayed. The arrangements are happening currently.