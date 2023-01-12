From the day it was premiered in theatres, SS Rajamouli’s epic work RRR has been shattering records and receiving appreciation from all over the world. The film won many awards in west and recently nominated for prestigious Golden Globe Awards in two prominent categories.

Yesterday the film won Golden Globe award for Naatu Naatu in Best Original Song category. RRR Team is ecstatic with his phenomenal win and congratulatory messages pouring in for the team from fans to biggest celebrities, politicans and sports celebrities.

NTR, who played Komaram Bheem in the movie, sent out a special video message to fans thanking them for their love and support and congratulating MM Keeravani garu on the historic victory.

He said that after the film’s incredible victory and the love it is receiving from India, Japan, and America, his heart is full. The actor expressed his gratitude to the media, critics, and fans for their unwavering love and support.

Furthermore, he shared his congratulations to MM Keeravani, recognising his contribution to both his own films and the Telugu film industry. This special message from NTR is currently going viral on social media.