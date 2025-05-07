x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NTR to choose between Two Films

Published on May 7, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
NTR to choose between Two Films
image
Tharun Bhascker picks Vijay over Vishwak Sen
image
Nani’s HIT 3: Decline on Weekdays
image
Operation Sindoor: Delusional Pakistan’s Fake News Campaign
image
India Strikes Pakistan Terror Bases in Operation Sindoor

NTR to choose between Two Films

Young Tiger NTR has recently commenced the shoot of Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel. The shooting formalities are expected to get completed early next year and the film is slated for June 2026 release. Tarak has given his nod for Devara 2 and an untitled film to be directed by Nelson. There is no clarity about which project will start rolling first. NTR was excited about working with Nelson and the youngster is busy with Jailer 2. The film is expected to release during summer 2026. Nelson already pitched an idea and he started working on the final script of the film.

Tarak will be free by early 2026. Koratala Siva is already done with the script of Devara 2 and the pre-production work commences later this year. He would be ready by the time NTR completes Dragon. It is unclear if NTR will take up both the projects at the same time or if he will complete Devara 2 before starting Nelson’s film. Nelson too is working at a fast pace to start NTR’s film. NTR and Nelson’s film will be produced by S Naga Vamsi. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts will produce Devara 2.

Previous Tharun Bhascker picks Vijay over Vishwak Sen
else

TRENDING

image
NTR to choose between Two Films
image
Tharun Bhascker picks Vijay over Vishwak Sen
image
Nani’s HIT 3: Decline on Weekdays

Latest

image
NTR to choose between Two Films
image
Tharun Bhascker picks Vijay over Vishwak Sen
image
Nani’s HIT 3: Decline on Weekdays
image
Operation Sindoor: Delusional Pakistan’s Fake News Campaign
image
India Strikes Pakistan Terror Bases in Operation Sindoor

Most Read

image
Operation Sindoor: Delusional Pakistan’s Fake News Campaign
image
India Strikes Pakistan Terror Bases in Operation Sindoor
image
Chandrababu Govt brings back Baby Kits

Related Articles

Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look