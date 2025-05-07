NTR to choose between Two Films

Young Tiger NTR has recently commenced the shoot of Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel. The shooting formalities are expected to get completed early next year and the film is slated for June 2026 release. Tarak has given his nod for Devara 2 and an untitled film to be directed by Nelson. There is no clarity about which project will start rolling first. NTR was excited about working with Nelson and the youngster is busy with Jailer 2. The film is expected to release during summer 2026. Nelson already pitched an idea and he started working on the final script of the film.

Tarak will be free by early 2026. Koratala Siva is already done with the script of Devara 2 and the pre-production work commences later this year. He would be ready by the time NTR completes Dragon. It is unclear if NTR will take up both the projects at the same time or if he will complete Devara 2 before starting Nelson’s film. Nelson too is working at a fast pace to start NTR’s film. NTR and Nelson’s film will be produced by S Naga Vamsi. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts will produce Devara 2.