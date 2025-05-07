Tharun Bhascker picks Vijay over Vishwak Sen

Tharun Bhascker made an impressive debut with Pelli Choopulu and he later went on to direct films like Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi and Keedaa Cola. He soon made his acting debut and became busy with a number of projects. Tharun Bhascker has been working on the sequel of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi for a long time and the script is locked. Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen delivered a series of flops and his market turned unstable and reached an all time low. The producers had a discussion over the budget constraints with Tharun Bhascker.

He moved on to his next and penned an interesting film. He met his Pelli Choopulu actor Vijay Deverakonda and narrated the script. The project is now locked and GA2 Pictures will produce this film. Tharun Bhascker has to wait for Vishwak Sen and Vijay Deverakonda as both of them are occupied with their commitments. Vishwak Sen is also directing a film and it would be a long wait. Hence, Tharun Bhascker picked up Vijay Deverakonda and the project rolls next year. The film is said to be a light-hearted entertainer.