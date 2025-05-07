x
Nani’s HIT 3: Decline on Weekdays

Published on May 7, 2025 by nymisha

Nani’s HIT 3: Decline on Weekdays

HIT 3 brought out the needed energy among the exhibition sector of Telugu cinema. The film released on May 1st and it opened on a super strong note in all the territories of its release. The film performed exceptionally well in overseas and Nizam regions. The film was decent in other regions over the first weekend. HIT 3 has seen a huge decline over the weekdays after a super strong weekend. Though it is summer, the film failed to maintain the needed strength over the weekdays.

But HIT 3 is one more successful film for Nani in his career. He is quite consistent post-pandemic and he delivered his promise. Coming to the financials, the film is a big profit for Nani and his production house. The buyers will lose in Andhra and Ceded region. HIT 3 is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady. Mickey J Meyer scored the music and Wall Poster Cinema produced the film.

