NTR30 Shoot Date Locked

It’s been months since NTR30 has been announced. After the stupendous success of RRR, Jr NTR has taken much wanted time to start his next. As per sources, NTR30 will start shooting on March 6th. Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her birthday on March 6th and the makers are going to make an official announcement about the same on her birthday.

NTR30 makers have erected huge sets outside Hyderabad and the film is going to be made on a pan-India scale. NTR30 will have huge action sequences and they roped in many Hollywood technicians. Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilieni are producing the film under Yuvasudha Arts.