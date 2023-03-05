Sree Leela Signs Pawan Kalyan’s Film

Sree Leela signed Pawan Kalyan’s film is known news. But there is no clarity for what film she has signed besides Pawan Kalyan, whether it is for Utsaad Bhagat Singh or OG or for Vinodhaya Sitham. Telugu 360 has learned that Sree Leela will be the lead actress in Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh which will be directed by Harish Shankar.

Sree Leela will be joining the shoot in May. Harish Shankar is also working to bring back Ali for Pawan Kalyan’s film. This is the second big project for Sree Leela followed by SSMB28. The Pelli SandiD actress’ popularity is on the rise after the success Dhamaka. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling Utsaad Bhagat Singh and is expected to start the shoot from March 30th. Devi Sri Prasad scores the music and the film may release in summer 2024.