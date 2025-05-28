x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

NTR’s AI video is a refreshing add-on to Mahanadu festivities

Published on May 28, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Vidya Balan to work with Rajinikanth
image
NTR’s AI video is a refreshing add-on to Mahanadu festivities
image
ED Records Raj Kasi Reddy’s Statement in Midland Hawala Scam
image
Vijayawada Government Hospital Prepares Dedicated COVID Ward as Cases Rise
image
Mahesh Babu Lining up Top Directors?

NTR’s AI video is a refreshing add-on to Mahanadu festivities

The AI video of late NTR is making heads turn. The video made and released on the occasion of birth anniversary of late NTR and Mahanadu is winning hearts of NTR fans and TDP fraternity.

In the 10-minute-long AI video of TDP founder late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is seen expressing his satisfaction and pride over how Telugu Desam Party (TDP) grew and stood for the welfare and progress of Telugu people.

Coming to Mahanadu, about 1.5 lakh TDP cadre – from the party president to mandal and village level workers – from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, attended the party’s flagship event being held in Kadapa. Interestingly TDP leadership chose Kadapa, YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s home district, to hold the first Mahanadu being celebrated after coming back to power.

TDP scion IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh introduced six resolutions aimed at the empowerment of various sections of society like women, youth, farmers and others on the first day of Mahanadu. After through discussions, these resolutions will be passed on the final day, that’s on Thursday.

Next Exclusive: Vidya Balan to work with Rajinikanth Previous ED Records Raj Kasi Reddy’s Statement in Midland Hawala Scam
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Vidya Balan to work with Rajinikanth
image
Mahesh Babu Lining up Top Directors?
image
Mirai Teaser: Get Ready to Witness the Biggest Adventure

Latest

image
Exclusive: Vidya Balan to work with Rajinikanth
image
NTR’s AI video is a refreshing add-on to Mahanadu festivities
image
ED Records Raj Kasi Reddy’s Statement in Midland Hawala Scam
image
Vijayawada Government Hospital Prepares Dedicated COVID Ward as Cases Rise
image
Mahesh Babu Lining up Top Directors?

Most Read

image
NTR’s AI video is a refreshing add-on to Mahanadu festivities
image
ED Records Raj Kasi Reddy’s Statement in Midland Hawala Scam
image
Vijayawada Government Hospital Prepares Dedicated COVID Ward as Cases Rise

Related Articles

NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event