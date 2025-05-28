NTR’s AI video is a refreshing add-on to Mahanadu festivities

The AI video of late NTR is making heads turn. The video made and released on the occasion of birth anniversary of late NTR and Mahanadu is winning hearts of NTR fans and TDP fraternity.

In the 10-minute-long AI video of TDP founder late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao is seen expressing his satisfaction and pride over how Telugu Desam Party (TDP) grew and stood for the welfare and progress of Telugu people.

Coming to Mahanadu, about 1.5 lakh TDP cadre – from the party president to mandal and village level workers – from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, attended the party’s flagship event being held in Kadapa. Interestingly TDP leadership chose Kadapa, YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s home district, to hold the first Mahanadu being celebrated after coming back to power.

TDP scion IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh introduced six resolutions aimed at the empowerment of various sections of society like women, youth, farmers and others on the first day of Mahanadu. After through discussions, these resolutions will be passed on the final day, that’s on Thursday.