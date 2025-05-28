x
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Vidya Balan to work with Rajinikanth

Published on May 28, 2025 by swathy

Exclusive: Vidya Balan to work with Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of Coolie and the film is slated for August 14th release across the globe. Rajinikanth has recently commenced the shoot of Jailer 2 and the film is directed by Nelson. Bollywood beauty Vidya Balan has been roped in for this film and the makers will make an official statement very soon. Ramya Krishna played Rajinikanth’s wife in Jailer while Vidya Balan’s role in the film is yet to be known.

Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar played extended cameos in Jailer and the sequel too will have special cameos. There are strong speculations that Nandamuri Balakrishna has been roped in for a powerful role as a cop in Jailer 2. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar will reprise their roles in Jailer 2. There are strong speculations that King Nagarjuna has been approached to play the role of the lead antagonist and the team is yet to make an announcement. Nag worked with Rajinikanth in Coolie recently. Jailer 2 is made on a massive budget and the film will release next year. Anirudh is the music composer and Sun Pictures are the producers.

