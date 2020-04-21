NTR’s ‘Be the Real Man’ Video is Here

Young Tiger NTR accepted the challenge of ‘Be the Real Man’ by SS Rajamouli and he posted his video of participating in the household work. NTR is spotted cleaning the floor, utensils and lawn area of his home. NTR nominated Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna and Koratala Siva to accept the challenge and post their videos. “Its fun to share the workload along with the love and affection of my family” posted NTR along with the video. NTR is on a break from work during this lockdown period. He is spending time at home along with his family.

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli . మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020