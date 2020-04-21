Jagan writes to Gujarat CM on stranded fishermen from AP

Days after TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu letter to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani requesting the government to rescue the fishermen stranded in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday dialed his Gujarat counterpart seeking relief measures and rehabilitation to help the fishermen tide over the crisis.

Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the Gujarat CM to direct his officials to provide necessary support to the fishermen and also make arrangements for their safe return after the lockdown. Vijay Rupani reportedly informed told Jagan that the Gujarat government has made all necessary help to the fishermen.

Earlier, Naidu wrote to Gujarat Chief Minister expressing concern that more than 4,000 fishermen were stranded at the Veraval fishing harbor in Gujarat’s Gir Somanath. The fishermen, mostly from Vishakaptnam Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, were eager to return to their native districts and their family members were a worried lot, Naidu wrote.

The former chief minister urged the Gujarat CM to ensure food, shelter, medical aid and essential commodities to the fishermen from Andhra Pradesh.

Gujarat is the country’s largest seafood producer and draws thousandsof migrant from the North Andhra region to work on mechanised fishing trawlers from August to April every year.