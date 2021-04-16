NTR’s strong belief in Koratala Siva

Tollywood circles are aware of the bonding of NTR and Koratala Siva. Apart from working together, they are good friends and they often hang out frequently during the weekends keeping their hectic schedules aside. After Trivikram’s exit, NTR wanted the right director for his next and Koratala Siva approached NTR. The top actor signed the project without a second thought. NTR is pretty confident in the director that he did not even listen to the plot of the film. Koratala Siva and NTR are expected to discuss about the plot soon. Koratala Siva has ten days of shooting part pending for Acharya and he is working round the clock currently.

Koratala will meet Tarak and will lock the plot after he is done with the shoot of Acharya. The top director will work on the final script once the plot is locked. Koratala has a bunch of interesting scripts with him and he will give final touches to one of them considering NTR. M Sudhakar will produce this big-budget film on Yuva Sudha Arts banner and the film is announced for summer 2022 release. The shoot of the film is expected to commence from August this year.