Mythri spending a bomb for Prabhas’ Project

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers are busy with several big-budget projects featuring stars. They have films lined up with Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others. The top production house also locked Prabhas for a film and they are in the hunt to lock the right director for the project. Bollywood director Siddharth Anand is approached and the director gave his initial nod for the film. The latest update says that Siddharth Anand met Prabhas and discussed about the film in Mumbai.

Mythri Movie Makers also paid huge advances for Prabhas and Siddharth Anand. The duo will work together once they are done with their current commitments. This pan Indian film will be made on a big-budget and is expected to be an action entertainer. Considering the market of Prabhas, Mythri is all set to produce the costliest film among their films. More details will be announced soon. Prabhas is busy with the shoot of Salaar and Adipurush currently. Both these films will release next year.