Tirupati bypoll: Main fight between YCP and TDP

The election campaign has come to an end and the battlelines are finally drawn for the Tirupati by-election. It is just one more day for the polling. The YSRCP is trying hard to retain the seat. The TDP, the BJP and the Congress are making their best efforts to defeat YCP nominee Dr. Gurumurthy. The two national parties, the BJP and the Congress, have failed to make much progress in the initial stages of campaigning itself.

As a result, the main fight now appears to be between the YCP and the TDP. The ruling party and the main opposition party are locked in a near battle royal. Over eight to nine Ministers are camping in the assembly segments assigned to them to ensure the victory of Dr. Gurumurthy. The YCP’s sole focus is on winning the seat with a good majority with a tight grip over the voters through the volunteers.

CM Jagan Reddy has cancelled his election meeting and wrote letters to the voters. The volunteers have handed over these letters to all the voters. On its part, the TDP had Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh taking part in a hectic campaign for over a week. They highlighted the Government’s failures, the unresolved Viveka murder case, the increasing State debts and the CM’s anti-people policies.

The YCP has first aimed at 3 to 5 lakh majority but now the situation has turned tough. Analysts say that the YCP may get less than one lakh majority. If it got less than 50,000 majority, then it is a vote against the Jagan regime.