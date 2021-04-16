Salman Khan’s gesture for Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a close bonding and the actors played cameos in each other’s films many times in the past. Salman is now playing an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan that is under shoot. Salman Khan allocated ten days for the role and he completed the shoot in a special set in Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai. The film’s producer Aditya Chopra approached Salman Khan for the remuneration for his work but the top actor denied taking a paycheque for the film. Salman revealed that he is here to support his close friend Shah Rukh.

Bollywood media speculates that Yash Raj Films is planning a costly gift for Salman Khan for the gesture. Shah Rukh Khan was not surprised for Salman’s step and he was happy for the gesture of Salman. Pathan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is said to be an action entertainer made on a big budget. John Abraham will be seen as the lead antagonist in this action entertainer. On the other side, Salman Khan too is shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Tiger Zinda Hai sequel. The shoots in Maharashtra are kept on hold currently due to the second wave of coronavirus.