NTR’s talkshow to be on the lines of KBC?

From the past couple of days, there are speculations that NTR signed a television show and it would be aired on Gemini TV. We have learned that NTR already gave his nod and he is paid a bomb for the tv show. The reality show would be on the lines of Kaun Banega Crorepati and a special set is erected in Annapurna Studios for the shoot. NTR will commence the shoot of this show in February once he is done with the shoot of RRR.

NTR hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu and his hosting skills received top class response. The actor decided to stay away from other seasons due to his film commitments. His fans are much delighted with the news that he would host a tv show. NTR is in plans to stay close to small screen audience too and he is adjusting his schedules for the reality show. NTR will next be seen in Trivikram’s film that will roll from March 2021.