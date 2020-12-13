Sai Pallavi opens up about Rana’s heartful gesture

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi are working together for the first time in Virata Parvam, a realistic periodic drama. The film directed by Venu Udugula is in the final stages of shoot and will hit the screens in summer next year. Sai Pallavi has a crucial role which has scope to perform well and explore new space. The actress during her recent interviews opened up about Rana Daggubati’s heartful gesture.

“Rana surprised me after he told me that he wants my name on the title cards ahead of his name. This is because he believed that I play an important role in Virata Parvam. He believes in equality and values everyone a lot. Gender disparity is all over and things are changing slowly. I am happy with the roles I am getting. It was a great experience working with Rana Daggubati in Virata Parvam” told Sai Pallavi. The actress also signed Shyam Singha Roy beside Nani and the shoot commences this month.