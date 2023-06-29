Official: Baby Announces Its Release Date

The makers of Baby, featuring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin starrer, Baby have been amping up the promotions. The songs from the album are already hits.

The latest announcement from the makers is that the film has sealed its release date. A new poster was released to publicize the same. The poster is a 70 feet one outside Prasad’s Imax and it has a very attention grabbing vibe. The visual presentation is very catchy and youth-centric.

The attention-grabbing poster confirms that the film is releasing in theaters on the 14th of July. The poster has a peculiar touch and it catches the attention right away.

As the release date has been announced now, more promotional material will be unveiled in the days to follow. The makers are planning a series of interesting promotions henceforth.