Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced that IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s efforts have secured a Google campus for Visakhapatnam. The development came after Minister Lokesh’s recent visit to the United States, where he successfully negotiated with Google to establish their campus in Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasized that Google’s presence will be a game-changer for the region. The facility will focus on data centers and artificial intelligence initiatives, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leading technology hub. The state has already signed an RTGS agreement with Google to improve citizen services. Top officials of Google met Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh today after which an MoU was signed.

The government has introduced 20 new policies aimed at creating 2 million job opportunities in the state. Beside these, government has already secured Rs. 31,000 crores for Amaravati’s development and the Polavaram project is also scheduled for completion before 2027, marking another significant infrastructure milestone. Road infrastructure remains a priority, with the Chief Minister directed the District Collectors and officials to fix all road conditions before the Sankranti festival. The government is also focused on addressing land-related issues, which make up 60% of public grievances. They are implementing new strict land protection laws to prevent unauthorized occupation.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership during the conference. He highlighted the successful transformation of Cyberabad as evidence of Chandrababu’s development capabilities. Pawan Kalyan emphasized the importance of efficient administration and protecting democracy.