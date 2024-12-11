x
Manchu family feud turns into mindless Circus

Published on December 11, 2024 by swathy

Manchu family is surely living up to its reputation. What’s even more noticeable is, media and social media users are having a field day, covering Manchu family’s senseless acts.

The first news of tussle between Manchu family’s patriarch Mohan Babu and his younger son Manoj, came out on Sunday. Though family tried to play down the issue and tried to suppress it, things went out of hand as Manchu Manoj came out in open about the differences within the family. Soon, unruly scenes, cuss words, family drama followed giving enough fodder for media and social media to make merry.

Manchu Mohan Babu and his family has always been a favorite of meme makers and social media content creators. This fresh episode has given enough content for all these content creators.

Taking the mindless Circus to next level, Mohan Babu attacking a popular electronic media reporter, attracted even police, media organizations and Government’s attention towards Manchu family feud.

Never known to deal things calmly and patiently, Manchu family is handling even their family properties dispute in the same way. Barring Manchu Lakshmi, all the main family members names have sprung up in the present episode till now. Inspite of being in public life for decades, Manchu Mohan Babu, Vishnu and Manoj have failed to deal with the issue sensitively.

Manchu family has such a bad reputation that some social media users are even doubting, whether this is all a fake drama created as PR exercise for their proposed pan-India movie Kannappa. Things cannot go down than this level for Mohan Babu, who has built a commendable career, with sheer hardwork and dedication by struggling for decades. But who cares about the positive things. What everyone wants is controversies to enjoy, views, likes and shares to generate revenue. And Manchu family’s mindless Circus is ensuring it.

Dnr

