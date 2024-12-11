Perfect Release date for Akhanda 2

The shoot of the most awaited film Akhanda 2 started today in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. This is the fourth collaboration of Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. This mega budget film will be shot continuously and the makers announced the release date. Akhanda 2 will release on September 25th in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. This is a perfect date as the film releases during the Dasara holiday season and the Dasara festival falls on October 2nd. Pragya Jaiswal is the leading lady in this high voltage actioner. A massive set is constructed for the shoot of Akhanda 2 in Ramoji Film City. Thaman scores the music and Boyapati Sreenu is repeating his technicians for the film too. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and Nandamuri Tejaswini is presenting Akhanda 2.