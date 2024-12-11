NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu delivered three memorable blockbuster films in the past like Simha, Legend and Akhanda. All the three films presented Balakrishna in the best possible way and in new shades in which the audience have never seen him before. They are collaborating for the fourth time for Akhanda 2 and the grand launch took place sometime ago. The regular shoot of the film commenced today in Ramoji Film City with an action episode. A massive set was constructed in Ramoji Film City for the shoot of Akhanda 2.

Balakrishna will be seen in a new avatar in the powerful action entertainer that has a devotional touch. Pragya Jaiswal is the leading lady. Thaman is scoring the music and 14 Reels Plus are the producers.Balakrishna’s younger daughter Tejaswini is presenting this interesting attempt. Akhanda 2 may hit the screens on a pan-Indian scale for Dasara 2025.