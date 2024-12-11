x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling

Published on December 11, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Manchu family feud turns into mindless Circus
image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court

NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu delivered three memorable blockbuster films in the past like Simha, Legend and Akhanda. All the three films presented Balakrishna in the best possible way and in new shades in which the audience have never seen him before. They are collaborating for the fourth time for Akhanda 2 and the grand launch took place sometime ago. The regular shoot of the film commenced today in Ramoji Film City with an action episode. A massive set was constructed in Ramoji Film City for the shoot of Akhanda 2.

Balakrishna will be seen in a new avatar in the powerful action entertainer that has a devotional touch. Pragya Jaiswal is the leading lady. Thaman is scoring the music and 14 Reels Plus are the producers.Balakrishna’s younger daughter Tejaswini is presenting this interesting attempt. Akhanda 2 may hit the screens on a pan-Indian scale for Dasara 2025.

Next Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam Previous Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
else

TRENDING

image
Manchu family feud turns into mindless Circus
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour

Latest

image
Manchu family feud turns into mindless Circus
image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court

Most Read

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push
image
Religious Belief Kills A 8 Year Old Girl In Andhra Pradesh Church

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire