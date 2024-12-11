Allu Arjun plans a National Tour

Icon Star Allu Arjun is a delighted man with the super success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is doing terrific business all over. Allu Arjun is planning to thank the audience through a national tour soon. The first Thanks Meet will take place tomorrow in New Delhi and the entire team of Pushpa 2: The Rule will attend the success bash. Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as the first Rs 1000 crore grosser in the history of Indian cinema. Soon after New Delhi, Allu Arjun will also visit all the major cities of the country to thank the audience for the massive success of the film.

The last Thanks Meet will be held in Hyderabad. There are reports that Allu Arjun will also fly to Dubai to conduct a success meet along with the team. Sukumar is the director of Pushpa 2: The Rule and Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled this mega budget film. Rashmika is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Allu Arjun will take a long break after celebrating the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule.