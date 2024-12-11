Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court

The ongoing controversy in Mohan Babu’s family is well known to the world. Mohan Babu lost his cool last night and attacked a journalist. The journalist was injured and he is currently undergoing treatment in hospital. A case has been registered in the Pahadi Shareef police station against Mohan Babu and he was asked to appear before the cops today. But Mohan Babu got admitted to Continental Hospitals last night. Mohan Babu approached the Telangana High Court and filed a Lunch Motion petition. He also asked the court to grant a police picket near his residence.

He challenged the notices of the cops. The investigation will take place today in the Telangana High Court. Mohan Babu, Vishnu and Manoj have been asked to appear before the Rachakonda Commissionerate today and Manoj appeared before the police today. The Continental Hospitals released a health bulletin of Mohan Babu today. He has been suffering with body pains and anxiety. The doctors announced that he had internal injuries in his body and the CT Scan for his face will be conducted today. The doctors also informed that his BP levels were high when he was admitted to the hospital. His heart condition was normal told the hospital authorities. Mohan Babu informed the doctors that he is not stable mentally.