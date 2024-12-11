x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court

Published on December 11, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push
image
Manchu Vishnu : My Father’s Excessive Love Was His Biggest Mistake
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 slows down but targets RRR

Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court

The ongoing controversy in Mohan Babu’s family is well known to the world. Mohan Babu lost his cool last night and attacked a journalist. The journalist was injured and he is currently undergoing treatment in hospital. A case has been registered in the Pahadi Shareef police station against Mohan Babu and he was asked to appear before the cops today. But Mohan Babu got admitted to Continental Hospitals last night. Mohan Babu approached the Telangana High Court and filed a Lunch Motion petition. He also asked the court to grant a police picket near his residence.

He challenged the notices of the cops. The investigation will take place today in the Telangana High Court. Mohan Babu, Vishnu and Manoj have been asked to appear before the Rachakonda Commissionerate today and Manoj appeared before the police today. The Continental Hospitals released a health bulletin of Mohan Babu today. He has been suffering with body pains and anxiety. The doctors announced that he had internal injuries in his body and the CT Scan for his face will be conducted today. The doctors also informed that his BP levels were high when he was admitted to the hospital. His heart condition was normal told the hospital authorities. Mohan Babu informed the doctors that he is not stable mentally.

Next Allu Arjun plans a National Tour Previous Hyderabad airport gets AI push
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court
image
Manchu Vishnu : My Father’s Excessive Love Was His Biggest Mistake

Latest

image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push
image
Manchu Vishnu : My Father’s Excessive Love Was His Biggest Mistake
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 slows down but targets RRR

Most Read

image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push
image
Religious Belief Kills A 8 Year Old Girl In Andhra Pradesh Church
image
Year in Google Search 2024: Ugadi Pachadi and Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire